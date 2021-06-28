Aviva PLC Purchases 4,928 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,604 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 167,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

