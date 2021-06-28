Aviva PLC Sells 280 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of CNA stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.