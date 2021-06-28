Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.18% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACLS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,663. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

