Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,316 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

STOR opened at $35.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

