Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $152,000 in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7,816.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,092,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,732 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118,918.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNDI opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $467.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.08. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

