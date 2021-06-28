Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.03.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

