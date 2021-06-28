Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 246.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 682.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.