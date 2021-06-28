Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,225,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.78 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

