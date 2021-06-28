Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of WidePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 429.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in WidePoint by 43.0% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WidePoint by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WidePoint by 55.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other WidePoint news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYY stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. WidePoint Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WidePoint had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

