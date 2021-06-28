AXPR Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $128,328.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

