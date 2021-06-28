Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Position Lifted by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for 35.0% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $57,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.86. 542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,909. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.71. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

