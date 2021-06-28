Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $3,981,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

HSIC stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

