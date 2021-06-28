Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,918 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Nutrien by 660.2% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR opened at $61.07 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

