Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 97,002 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 502,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 129.6% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 294,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 166,471 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 53,520 shares during the period.

NYSE EFT opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.0775 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

