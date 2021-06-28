Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.73. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

