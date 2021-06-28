Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $103.09 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59.

