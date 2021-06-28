Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

