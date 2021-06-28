Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

