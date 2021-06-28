Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $123.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $73.47 and a one year high of $144.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.