Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,897,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after acquiring an additional 226,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 219,005 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $123.06 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.47 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

