Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $5.46 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

