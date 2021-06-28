Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 419 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.33% of FB Financial worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $38.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

