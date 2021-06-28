Bank of Montreal Can Buys 62,365 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,858 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $51.73 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

