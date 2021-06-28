Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Medpace worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Medpace by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $180.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,032 shares of company stock worth $41,099,506 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

