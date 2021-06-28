Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,404,000 after buying an additional 217,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

