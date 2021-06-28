Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 35.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 77.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 131.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $21.45 on Monday. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.38 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

