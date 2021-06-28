Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 649,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 7.07% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSAA opened at $9.79 on Monday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

