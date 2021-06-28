Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.90% of Universal Electronics worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $49.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $65.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UEIC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

