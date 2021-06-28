Bank of Montreal Can Sells 35,574 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,836. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

