Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,909 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.68% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,613,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWX stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.95. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.