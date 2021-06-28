Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 175,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $175.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

