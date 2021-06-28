Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,992,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up 1.5% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.32% of Bank of Montreal worth $1,336,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $103.57. 18,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,015. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.28.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

