Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $73,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.