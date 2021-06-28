Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $76.64 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,229,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $76,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,752 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Pentair by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock opened at $66.73 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.