Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $79.09 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Burlington Stores worth $79,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

Shares of BURL opened at $326.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

