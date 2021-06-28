Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $81,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $211,897,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 243,786 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tetra Tech by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after buying an additional 226,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tetra Tech by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after buying an additional 219,005 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $123.06 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.47 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

