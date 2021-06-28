Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,488 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $74,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $194,878,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,301,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,695,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,380 shares of company stock valued at $39,265,186. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

