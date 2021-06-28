Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Chemed worth $82,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed stock opened at $488.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.40.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

