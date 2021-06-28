Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banner were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $56.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.