Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €108.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BMW. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.64 ($116.05).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €92.40 ($108.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

