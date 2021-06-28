Barclays PLC Buys 21,190 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after buying an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after buying an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $175.39 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.