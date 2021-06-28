Barclays PLC Buys 53,716 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,350 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Foot Locker worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Foot Locker by 20.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,781 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FL opened at $63.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

