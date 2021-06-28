Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $14,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 132.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.