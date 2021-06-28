Barclays PLC Purchases 175,206 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 125.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,206 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of American Campus Communities worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

ACC opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

