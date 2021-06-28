Barclays PLC Purchases 407,036 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 121.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,036 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.34% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.