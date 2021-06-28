Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 196.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 134,823 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,236,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ST opened at $58.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

