Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.61. The company had a trading volume of 140,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

