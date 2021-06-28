Bard Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 87.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 697,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,995,000 after acquiring an additional 53,018 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,233,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,336,000 after acquiring an additional 68,273 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,205. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

