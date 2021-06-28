Base Protocol (BASE) Price Hits $1.34

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $680,840.54 and approximately $21,017.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00054696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.08 or 0.00660139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00038708 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 727,089 coins and its circulating supply is 509,257 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.