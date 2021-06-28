Beam Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Beam has a market capitalization of $37.80 million and $11.52 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 91,028,200 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

